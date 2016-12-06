Burglar with 18 previous convictions caught again

KUALA LUMPUR: A hardened criminal with 18 previous convictions was held again on Sunday for burglary and the possession of a firearm.

The 37-year-old suspect who has a string of previous convictions for burglary cases, was arrested following a manhunt, after he was caught on camera breaking into a shop that sells closed-circuit television equipment in Taman Jinjang Baru at about 12.30pm.

Sentul district police chief ACP R. Munusamy said the suspect is also being investigated for eight burglary cases this year, and was out on police bail when he was caught again.

"The premise owner, who was conducting business elsewhere, was alerted to the assailant's presence when he checked the live feed of his office’s CCTVs on his smartphone," Munusamy told reporters in a press conference here today.

The CCTV recording caught the image of the man and police conducted a manhunt on the same day which led to the arrest of the suspect at Jinjang Selatan.

Munusamy said upon investigation, the suspect led police to a cabin in Jinjang Selatan where they found a Sig Sauer gun with a magazine, 10 live bullets, a saw and a machete.

"The Sig Sauer was commonly used by the police force seven years ago," he said.

The suspect who was previously detained under the Emergency Ordinance in 2005, has been remanded for five days starting Tuesday.