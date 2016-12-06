Cop dies, another hurt while escaping Jais raids

KUALA LUMPUR: A policeman from the Bukit Jalil station died while another was seriously injured after they allegedly tried to escape a raid by anti-vice personnel at two separate locations early this morning.

In the first incident, personnel from the Selangor Islamic Religious Department (Jais) raided a unit at a four-strorey apartment block in Pandan Perdana, near here about 3am.

Upon entering the premise, they found a woman in a room with the window wide open and upon checking, found a man sprawled on the floor below.

The woman later confessed that the man was allegedly her lover and had jumped through the window to escape being caught.

The victim was confirmed dead at 6.45am at the Hospital Ampang.

MORE TO FOLLOW