BN component parties need not decide on Hadi's bill yet

KUALA LUMPUR: BN component parties do not have to make a decision on PAS president Datuk Seri Abdul Hadi Awang's private members bill to amend the Syariah Courts (Criminal Jurisdiction) Act yet.

Minister in the Prime Minister's Department Nancy Shukri (pix) said this is because the private members bill is merely a motion which will be debated in Parliament and no legal amendments are involved.

"There has been some confusion, people thought Hadi's bill was an amendment bill, but it was just a motion. People were confused by that," Nancy told a press conference today.

The motion will have to be debated in Parliament first, and amendments will only be drafted if Hadi's motion is passed, and then the actual amendments bill will have to be debated and passed in Parliament as well.

As such, Nancy said, BN MPs do not yet need to accept or reject Hadi's bill, but merely listen to it and debate it in Parliament.

She also clarified that Parti Pesaka Bumiputra Bersatu (PBB) rejects Hudud and not Hadi's motion as it currently stands.

Asked how she will vote if the motion is to become an amendment bill in the future, Nancy said that remains to be seen as there is no indication what the amendments will be, or if there will be any at all.

On her previous statement that she will abstain from voting on Hadi's motion, Nancy said she may have misheard a question directed to her by reporters during the Sungai Besar by-election campaign period, or reporters may have misheard her.

"It was very noisy and I could not hear clearly. What I meant to say was that when it (Hadi's motion) was first tabled, I wasn't in Parliament. I may have misheard the question. If it comes down to voting on the motion then I will vote," she said, stressing that the final decision is up to the party leadership.

Nancy added that Deputy Prime Minister Datuk Seri Ahmad Zahid Hamidi met with Sarawak Chief Minister and PBB president Tan Sri Adenan Satem to explain the motion when it was tabled again with amendments during the last Parliament sitting.

Prime Minister Datuk Seri Najib Abdul Razak said during the Umno General Assembly that the government will "take over" Hadi's motion after the first reading and incorporate some amendments as well.

Hadi first tabled the motion to increase punitive powers for the Syariah Court in Parliament on May 26, and then moved it again on Nov 26 with caps on punishments.

The caps are jail terms of no more than 30 years, fines of no more than RM100,000, and no more than 100 strokes of the cane for Syariah offenses.