Police remands bra-stuffing thieves for three days

PETALING JAYA: Four women who allegedly stole beauty products from a boutique by putting them in their brassiere have been remanded for three days.

Batu Pahat District Police Chief ACP commissioner Abdul Wahab Musa said the women who allegedly stole the products from a boutique in Parit Raja, Batu Pahat, Johor Baru were held for almost eight hours before being remanded.

He said their modus operandi was to smuggle the products in their brassiere and handbags.

“They were brought to the magistrates court today and we obtained a remand order for three days for further investigations,” he said.

The video of the women smuggling the beauty products in their brassiere went viral on social media on Sunday after it was uploaded by the store's owner in an effort to find the culprits.