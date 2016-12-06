Police will seek to extend remand for Datuk's bodyguard

GEORGE TOWN: Police will apply to extend the remand order for the bodyguard and driver of Datuk Ong Teik Kwong who was killed in a shooting rampage last Thursday.

State police chief Datuk Abdul Ghafar Rajab said police will seek to extend the remand order which expires tomorrow.

Ghafar also clarified that Ong was never charged in court as alleged by certain quarters.

He, however, added that Ong was connected to investigations under the Emergency Ordinance but does not have any previous criminal record.

"He has never been charged with any offence," he stressed to reporters in a press conference today.

Ghafar said police would also make more arrests in the case of the man who was assaulted at Ong's wake on Friday.