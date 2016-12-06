Informants protected under Act 696 and Act 711

PUTRAJAYA: The public should not fear to lodge complaints against corrupt practices and abuse of power as informants are protected under the Witness Protection Act 2009 (Act 696) and Whistleblower Protection Act 2010 (Act 711).

Deputy Minister in the Prime Minister's Department, Datuk Razali Ibrahim said many chose to keep mum although they were aware of wrongdoings committed by individuals at their workplace for fear over their safety, and fear of disciplinary action taken against them or sacking.

"We assure the public that these two acts were enacted and can be used by people to expose or to forward information on corrupt practices and abuse of power.

"The public should be brave and not worry if their position is affected (for exposing wrongdoings). Appropriate protection will be given to them. We need people who are brave in the fight against corruption and power abuse to achieve our goals," he said.

Razali was speaking to reporters after attending the opening of the seminar on 'Comparisons Between Act 696 and Act 711', here, today.

Act 696 focuses more on physical protection like security watch and accommodation assistance, while Act 711 is more on protection for the secret information given by the whistleblower, immunity from civil and criminal actions and from adverse actions.

Razali said many Malaysians were still unaware of the existence of the two acts and the channels through which to seek protection.

He said the Legal Affairs Division in the Prime Minister's Department had taken various initiatives such as holding seminars to reduce confusion in implementing these two acts, particularly over the forms of protection mentioned. — Bernama