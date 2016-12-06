KPDNKK collaborates with MCMC to tackle culture of 'breaking news'

KUALA LUMPUR: The Domestic Trade, Cooperatives and Consumerism Ministry is collaborating with the Malaysian Communications and Multimedia Commission to address the culture of spreading 'breaking news' which causes panic buying among consumers.

Its Minister Datuk Seri Hamzah Zainuddin said the collaboration would enable the ministry to track down those responsible for spreading inaccurate news about any consumer issue.

"We want to tackle the culture of 'breaking news' because such news should come from the media, which is aware of the validity of any news," he told reporters at the Parliament lobby here today.

He also advised consumers to always refer to the ministry to get reliable information on consumer issues.

Earlier, in reply to a question from Senator Chia Song Cheng during the question-and-answer session at the Dewan Negara on the adjustment of cooking oil subsidy, Hamzah said since Oct 21 until Dec 4, the ministry had seized 82 tonnes of cooking oil worth RM563,691 nationwide.

He said 48 cases involving various offences including seven cases of hoarding cooking oil were recorded.

"Other cases were selling without licence (11 cases), failure to maintain a stock book (12 cases), storing supplies exceeding the limit (four cases), violation of the licence conditions (one case), selling higher than the set prices (one case) and 12 cases for other offences," he said.

For the same period, he said, a total of 78,765 inspections were carried out, 622 complaints were received with 597 of them settled while another 14 cases were brought to court for trial. — Bernama