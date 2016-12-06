Issuing of UNHCR card to Myanmar nationals should be reviewed: Shahidan

KUALA LUMPUR: Issuing of the UNHCR (United Nations High Commission for Refugees) card to Myanmar nationals needed to be reviewed, said Minister in the Prime Minister's Department, Datuk Seri Shahidan Kassim.

He said this was to ensure that the card was only issued to ethnic Rohingya Muslim refugees in this country.

"I urge that the (National) Security Council look again at the card issued by the UNHCR which should be issued to the Rohingyas," he told reporters at the Parliament lobby, here, today.

Shahidan said he was worried if some of the UNHCR card holders were also involved in committing atrocities against the ethnic Rohingyas in the Rakhine region of Myanmar.

He also said that the United Nations should investigate on Myanmar Foreign Minister and State Counsellor Aung San Suu Kyi for allowing the carnage to go on in Rakhine State.

"She (Aung San Suu Kyi) should remember and see whether she qualified to receive the Nobel Peace Prize. I did not expect that she who had purportedly fought for human rights, has allowed the killings and other atrocities to occur in her own backyard," he added. — Bernama