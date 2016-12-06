Anwar never allowed to call press conference: Prisons Dept

KUALA LUMPUR: The Prisons Department did not allow former opposition leader Datuk Seri Anwar Ibrahim (pix) to call a press conference while in court as claimed by a news portal, said Prisons Department deputy director-general (Security and Corrections) Datuk Hassan Sakimon.

He said that an evaluation of the video clip carried by the portal found that Anwar spoke to the press while being escorted out after the end of proceedings at the Federal Territory of Kuala Lumpur Syariah Appeals Court here yesterday.

Each time Anwar was escorted to court, he said, often the officers escorting him would be blocked by pressmen and members of the public which made it possible for oral interaction to happen that was beyond the control of the department.

"The existing Standard Operating Procedures (SOPs) are enlisted to ensure escorting of all convicts including Anwar are implemented with safety the top priority," he said in a statement here.

The statement was being issued to clarify reports carried by the portal which claimed that Anwar was allowed to call a press conference while in court by the Prisons Department, said Hassan.

Hassan added that the department was carrying out a probe to establish what exactly happened at the court concerned yesterday.

"We will not compromise whatsoever if there was misconduct on the part of prison officials," he added.

Anwar is currenly serving a five-year prison sent for sodomising his ex-personal aide, Mohd Saiful Bukhari Azlan. At the proceedings yesterday, Anwar failed in his bid to commence qazaf proceedings against Mohd Saiful.

Qazaf is accusing someone of committing 'zina' (illicit sex) without bringing four male witnesses.

His sodomy conviction was by the Civil Criminal Court. — Bernama