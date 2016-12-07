LKIM's 'Ikan Rakyat' rebranded as 'Q' Fish'

SERDANG: The Fisheries Development Authority of Malaysia (LKIM) 'Ikan Rakyat' programme, which offers good quality fresh frozen fish at reasonable prices, has been rebranded as 'Q'Fish'.

LKIM director-general M. Saedon Ab Majid, said the name change to Q'Fish is to attract and convince the public that the frozen fresh fish is of quality.

"The name Q'Fish is more catchy and commercial. It is also to ensure a consistent supply of fish through sufficient frozen stock," he said in a statement today.

Among the Q'Fish species, defined as frozen fresh fish are 'kembong', 'selar', 'pelaling', 'selayang', 'cencaru', 'tilapia' and 'keli', he said.

Q'Fish was launched by Deputy Domestic Trade, Cooperatives and Consumerism Minister Datuk Henry Sum Agong today in conjunction with the International Exhibition of Agriculture, Horticulture and Agro Tourism Malaysia 2016 (MAHA 2016) at the Malaysia Agro Exposition Park Serdang (MAEPS) here.

MAHA 2016, is Malaysia's largest agricultural expo, taking place in MAEPS, from Dec 1-11 with the theme 'Our Food, Our Future'.

Saedon said the Malaysia Seafood Exposition (MySE) 2016, which was launched by Henry Sum at MAHA 2016, had so far received 27,420 visitors with a total sales value of RM90,072.

A total of 30 booths were opened with the participation of local and international companies including the Pavilion LKIM and National Fishermen's Association (Nekmat), he said. — Bernama