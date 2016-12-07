Lorry transporting paper rolls catches fire in Port Klang

PORT KLANG: A lorry driver escaped unhurt when the lorry transporting paper rolls caught fire along the Jalan Pelabuhan Utara heading to West Port here today.

A Fire and Rescue department spokesman said they were alerted to the incident at 7.45pm and a team comprising of 14 firemen from the Klang fire station was dispatched to the scene.

"Upon arrival, 90% of the lorry was already destroyed in the fire and the team used two-reel hoses to put out the blaze," he said, adding that they managed to bring the fire under control about an hour later.

The department also confirmed that it is in the midst of ascertaining the cause of the fire.