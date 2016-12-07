RTD dismisses fine increase for expired licenses

PETALING JAYA: The Road Transport Department (JPJ) today dismissed as untrue information on social media that it is going to increase the fines for drivers who renew licenses that have already expired.

JPJ said in a statement that it viewed with concern the news of the fee increase because it could cause misunderstanding among the people.

It advised the people not to believe in such information circulated on the social media, including WhatsApp.

They could refer to the department for clarification, it said.

"The vehicle driver or motorcyclist who drives or rides without a driving licence or their driver's license had expired will be fined a maximum of RM300," it said in a statement today.