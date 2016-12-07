Cancellation of haj, umrah visa fees alleviates burden of pilgrims

KUALA LUMPUR: The cancellation of visa fees for Umrah and Haj announced by the Saudi Arabian government will definitely alleviate the burden of pilgrims and encourage more to perform the pilgrimage.

Rayhar Travels Sdn Bhd managing director Harun Ahmmu said the announcement would also be lauded by pilgrims who intent to perform Umrah more than once.

"Some pilgrims like to make a 'nazar' (vow) to perform Umrah and it becomes compulsory for them to fulfill it," he told Bernama when contacted here today.

Meanwhile, Andalusia Travel and Tours Sdn Bhd executive chairman Md Daud Che Ngah said tour agencies offering Umrah and Haj packages could also breathe a sigh of relief with the cancellation of the visa fees.

"This is because we can now manage the pilgrims according to their group allocations and worry less about pilgrims withdrawing themselves from the group at the very last minute, which can cause the agency to incur losses," he added.

Alborsa News on Dec 3 reported that King Salman bin Abdulaziz of Saudi Arabia had issued a royal decree that will cancel Haj and Umrah visa fees starting from this year. — Bernama