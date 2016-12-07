Bursa Malaysia opens higher

KUALA LUMPUR: Bursa Malaysia opened trading higher today with buying power stronger than selling pressure.

At 9.13am, the benchmark FTSE Bursa Malaysia KLCI (FBM KLCI) stood at 1,632.2 points, up 2.47 points from Tuesday's close of 1,624.97.

The index opened 3.42 points higher at 1,633.15.

Gainers outpaced losers at 102 to 80, with 142 counters unchanged, 1,698 untraded and 23 others suspended.

Turnover stood at 54.94 million shares worth RM23.54 million.

Public Investment Bank Bhd in a note said the barometer index is expected to trend higher today after European equity indices sharply outperformed their US counterparts.

The region's banking sector extended Monday's rally to reach its highest level since January, largely driven by a post-referendum surge for Italian lenders.

Alliance DBS Research in a note, advised traders to maintain short positions, in recommending initiating below the 1,636-point level.

Meanwhile, RHB Research in a separate note said the FBM KLCI would likely trade above the 1,629.73 level today.

Among heavyweights, Maybank and Digi were flat at RM7.88 and RM4.98 respectively, Public Bank and Maxis rose two sen each to RM19.64 and RM6.02, while Petronas Chemicals improved four sen to RM6.90.

Of the actives, Green Packet and Vivocom rose half-a-sen each to 27.5 sen and 16 sen respectively, while KNM and Sumatec were both flat at 32.5 sen and five sen.

The FBM Emas Index grew 16.72 points to 11,402.7, the FBMT100 Index was 16.87 points higher at 11,139.36 and the FBM Emas Syariah Index expanded 17.38 points to 11,939.31.

The FBM Ace improved 25.92 points to 4,775.56, while the FBM 70 was up 19.64 points to 13,035.88.

Sector-wise, the Plantation Index was 13.37 points better at 7,723.7, the Finance Index was 21.74 points higher at 14,315.13, and the Industrial Index gained 3.6 points to 3,086.89.

The physical price of gold as at 9.30am stood at RM161.18 per gramme, down 71 sen from RM161.89 at 5pm yesterday. — Bernama