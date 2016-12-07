Ringgit opens slightly lower against US dollar

Posted on 7 December 2016 - 10:12am Last updated on 7 December 2016 - 10:17am

KUALA LUMPUR: The ringgit opened slightly lower against the US dollar today as cautious sentiment clouded the market, ahead of the release of Bank Negara Malaysia's (BNM) statement of accounts as at Nov 30, later today.

At 9.22am, the ringgit was easier at 4.4340/4400 from the 4.4330/4380 registered yesterday.

A dealer said most traders are anxiously awaiting the data from BNM to determine the ringgit's direction.

However, the local note traded higher against other major currencies.

It appreciated against the Singapore dollar to 3.1177/1221 from 3.1229/1273 yesterday and rose against the yen to 3.8823/8889 from 3.8835/8889.

Against the euro, it was higher at 4.7501/7583 from 4.7726/7788 and improved against the British pound at 5.6117/6215 from 5.6486/6589. — Bernama