Police carry out ballistic test in Lebuhraya Tun Dr Lim Chong Eu

GEORGE TOWN: Police have cordoned off parts of Lebuhraya Tun Dr Lim Chong Eu today for ballistic test in the investigations into the shooting rampage incident near Penang Bridge.

As at 10.30am, the scene of the incident where three people, including 32-year-old businessman Datuk Ong Teik Kwong, were killed was closed for the forensic probe.

The area will be closed until 5pm and motorists have been advised to use the ferry service or the Sultan Abdul Halim Muadzzam Shah bridge to get to the mainland.

Ong was shot dead by his bodyguard last Thursday when he was driving his car to the mainland.

Four others including RTM cameraman Mohd Amirul Amin Amir sustained injuries when a stray bullet hit him during the incident.