Raja Muda of Perlis meets Sri Lankan Malay community

COLOMBO: The Raja Muda of Perlis, Tuanku Syed Faizuddin Putra Jamalullail (pix) met the Malay community in Sri Lanka yesterday to know about their history and culture.

The arrival of Tuanku Syed Faizuddin, who is also Universiti Malaysia Perlis (UniMAP) chancellor, at the Slave Island community hall, was greeted by Sri Lankan Malays Association president M. Hussain Jayah, who is one of the 50,000 Malays in Sri Lanka.

Tuanku Syed Faizuddin, who is leading a UniMAP delegation on a fact-finding mission to Sri Lanka, was briefed by M. Hussain on the lives of the Sri Lankan Malays, some of whom could still could speak well in Malay.

The Raja Muda also watched a game of sepak raga and sepak takraw involving the community and UniMAP delegation and they were also entertained with the 'joget' dance performed by the local community.

He also visited the Malay village on Slave Island and met its friendly people.

The Malays from Indonesia and the then Malaya had migrated to Sri Lanka more than 250 years ago. Their number has grown since but the Malay language proficiency has declined.

M. Hussain said they had never felt alienated in Sri Lanka as the government had always taken good care of them.

"After all, we were born and grew up here. Some of us even hold high positions," said M. Hussain, who has been leading the association since last year.

On Sri Lankan Malays-Malaysian Malays relationship, he said it had been a long-standing relationship and flourishing.

He said they often received visits from Malaysians, either in groups or individually.

To strengthen cooperation among the community, the Sri Lankan Malays Association was set up in 1922 with its first president M.K. Saldin, who led the association until early 1942. — Bernama