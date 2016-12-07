Six Umno leaders sworn in as senators

KUALA LUMPUR: Six Umno office bearers, including its Youth deputy chief Khairul Azwan Harun, were sworn in as senators in the Dewan Negara today.

The others were Seputeh Umno division head Datuk Mustapa Kamal Mohd Yusoff, Putri Umno assistant secretary Datuk Fahariyah Md Nordin, Wanita Umno Exco Datuk Rabiyah Ali and Umno Kelantan state liasion secretary Datuk Hanafi Mamat.

They were sworn-in before Dewan Negara president Datuk S. A. Vigneswaran who called on them to abide by the oath they took, uphold the Federal Constitution and adhere to the dewan's standing orders.

"I hope the attitude, characters and high personality, manners and politeness (of senators) will be an example to the MPs.

"Nowadays I am concerned that there are certain honourable members who do not respect the dignity of Parliament and violate the standing orders as well the Constitution," he said.

Citing some examples, Vigneswaran said some of the provisions that must be learnt and appreciated are Articles 3 and 11 relating to Islam being the official religion yet other religions can be practiced in peace and harmony.

He said although Article 63(4) guarantees freedom of speech, there are limitations as stipulated under the Sedition Act 1948.