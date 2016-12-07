Fire at factory tyre store causes RM10m damage

TAIPING: A fire at a factory in the Kamunting industrial estate yesterday almost completely destroyed a tyre store, causing damage estimated at RM10 million, according to the owner Johnny Ng.

Ng, owner of Everthrough Rubber Products Sdn Bhd, said the store was 75% destroyed.

"I have yet to get information on the cause of the fire," he said when contacted today.

Taiping Police Chief ACP Harrith Kam Abdullah said the fire had yet to be completely extinguished.

"We do not, as yet, have any evidence of crime," he said in a statement. — Bernama