Four-day weekend for Selangor folks

PETALING JAYA: Selangor will be getting a four-day weekend come Saturday as Sultan Sharafuddin Idris Shah's birthday falls on Sunday.

Selangor state executive councillor Ean Yong Hian Wah (pix) confirmed that the state public holiday will be carried over to Tuesday as Monday is a public holiday as well.

"Yes, it will be carried over to Tuesday," Ean Yong told theSun when contacted.

Sultan Sharafuddin will be celebrating his 71st birthday on Dec 11 (Sunday) while the Prophet Muhammad's birthday falls on Dec 12 (Monday).

Meanwhile, the Office of the Chief Secretary to the Government today denied it had issued a statement declaring Dec 13 a federal public holiday, as reported on social media.

It said in a statement that Chief Secretary to the Government Tan Sri Ali Hamsa had never issued such a statement and that Dec 13 is not a public holiday.

A message circulated on social media on Tuesday claimed that Ali had declared Dec 13 an additional federal public holiday in conjunction with the Sultan of

Kelantan ascending the throne as the 15th Yang di-Pertuan Agong on that day.

The message also claimed that the additional holiday was declared under Section 8 of the Holidays Act 1951 (Act 369) for peninsular Malaysia and the

Federal Territory of Labuan while Sabah and Sarawak could take such action in accordance with their laws.