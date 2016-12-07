Singapore teenager claims trial to posing as grandson of Johor Sultan

Posted on 7 December 2016 - 02:52pm Last updated on 7 December 2016 - 04:25pm

JOHOR BARU: A Singapore teenager claimed trial at the magistrate's court here to posing as the grandson of the Johor Sultan.

The 15-year-old secondary school student committed the offence at the Plaza Angsana, Tampoi and was arrested at 11pm on Aug 6.

He was charged under Section 419 of Penal Code which carries a fine or a seven year jail sentence or both, if found guilty.

His lawyer Muhammad Ashraff Mohd Diah said his client had posted a photo on Instagram claiming to be the grandson of the Johor Sultan and subsequently, police arrested him.

Magistrate Salina Omar set bail for RM 4,000 by two Malaysian sureties, and fixed Jan 5, 2017 for re-mention.

DPP Muhammad Syafiq Mohd Ghazali prosecuted.