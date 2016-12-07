Fed up with son's ways, father withdraws bail for gang robbery suspect

IPOH: A father who said he had enough of his son's frequent brush with the law, told the Sessions Court today that he wanted to withdraw the RM3,000 bail he had posted previously.

V. Mariadass, 55, told Sessions Judge S. Indera Nehru that he had a change of heart when the case came up for mention.

As he spoke, his son M. Henry Dass, 27, who was charged with committing gang robbery on June 8, wept and begged his father not to send him to jail.

"Please father, please father, they are taking me to prison," he said in Tamil as he held on to his father's hand, before he was led away by police to the court lock-up.

Speaking to reporters later, Mariadass who works at a wholesale market, said: "I have paid RM20,000 in fines for three to four court cases in the past ten years.

"My son was involved in numerous cases but has not changed his ways."

Meanwhile in the same court, a housewife claimed trial to a charge of neglecting an 11-month old child.

The child had allegedly sustained head injuries while in the care of the accused.

She is alleged to have committed the offence on Nov 26, between 9am and 6.30pm at No 1800 Taman Samudera, Setiawan.

The charge under Section 31(1) (a) of the Child Act 2001 carries a RM20,000 fine or 10 years imprisonment or both.

The accused who was not represented, told the court that she would engage a lawyer from the Legal Aid Foundation to represent her.

Deputy Public Prosecutor Nor Hamizah Ghazali asked the court to fix bail at RM15,000 in one surety.

The accused pleaded for a lower bail amount as her husband who works as a security guard only earns RM900.

She also told the court that she has three children and two grandchildren to take care of.

The judge set bail at RM15,000 in one surety and fixed Dec 21 for mention.