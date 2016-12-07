Fire breaks out at Serdang Hospital

Posted on 7 December 2016 - 03:31pm Last updated on 7 December 2016 - 04:46pm

SERDANG: A fire broke out at the Serdang Hospital here today after a ceiling light component caught fire.

A spokesman from the Serdang Fire and Rescue Department said the fire was extinguished by hospital staff before its personnel arrived.

"We were alerted about the incident at 9.16am and a team of 14 personnel from the Cyberjaya and Serdang stations arrived on site at 9.26am.

"The fire is believed to have been caused by a malfunctioning ceiling light on level one of the hospital.

"No serious damage was caused and no casualties were reported," he said.

In what was the nation's biggest hospital fire incident on Oct 25, six patients died when the intensive care unit on the second floor of the five-storey Sultanah Aminah Hospital (HSA), Johor Baru, caught fire.