Rosmah visits Maha 2016, Malaysia's biggest agriculture exposition

SERDANG: Datin Seri Rosmah Mansor, wife of the Prime Minister, today visited the Malaysia Agriculture, Horticulture and Agrotourism 2016 (Maha 2016) Exhibition at the Malaysia Agro Exposition Park Serdang (MAEPS) here.

Rosmah arrived at 11.20am accompanied by several members of the Welfare Association of Wives of Ministers and Deputy Ministers (Bakti), of which she is the president, and spent about three hours at the exhibition.

One of the highlights was the 'Kampung Durian Runtuh Upin & Ipin' which portrayed the concept of agrotainment for the whole family that grabbed the attention of children.

Upin & Ipin is a Malaysian television series of animated shorts which features the life and adventures of twin brothers in a fictional Malaysian kampung.

"I was drawn to (Kampung Durian Runtuh) Upin & Ipin where children can learn to cultivate vegetables, catch fish and so on, as well as the Castle of Fruits where one can see various fruits which have risen in quality over the years," Rosmah told reporters during the tour.

Rosmah said she was happy that Maha 2016 was able to attract tourists from the country and overseas and expressed the hope that the exhibition would continue to expand.

Maha 2016, Malaysia's biggest agriculture exposition, is on from Dec 1 to 11. It carries the theme 'Our Food, Our Future'. — Bernama