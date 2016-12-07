Press Digest - Postal rates hike on the cards

POS Malaysia Bhd is poised to increase its postal rates by up to almost 42% for domestic mail, according to a report in Nanyang Siang Pau today.

It is learnt that the postage for standard mail weighing not more than 20g, which is 60 sen currently, will go up by 25 sen or 41.67%, and the postage for standard mail weighing up to 50g will increase from 70 sen to 95 sen for a hike of 25 sen or 35.71%.

Non-standard mail weighing not more than 50g will also see a 25 sen or 31.25% increase, i.e. it will be increased from 80 sen to RM1.05.

According to the report, Pos Malaysia has already submitted a proposal to review its tariff structure to the authorities concerned and is awaiting approval.

The company last reviewed its postal rates on July 1, 2010, increasing the postage by 100% for standard mail and between 20 and 100% for non-standard mail and periodicals.

During the last postal rate adjustment, the postage for both standard domestic mail weighing up to 20g and standard domestic mail weighing up to 50g saw a 30 sen increase, i.e. from 30 sen to 60 sen and from 40 sen to 70 sen respectively.

As for non-standard domestic mail weighing not more than 50g, the postage was increased from 50 sen to 80 sen.

It is learnt that three First Day Covers to be issued this month will bear stamps in one or all of the following three denominations: 85 sen, 95 sen and RM1.05.

Stamps issued between 2010 and last month were mostly in the denominations of 60 sen, 70 sen and 80 sen.