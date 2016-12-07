Penang Gerakan questions delay in restoration of pre-war shophouses

GEORGE TOWN: Penang Gerakan Youth is questioning the delay in the restoration of six pre-war shop houses in Lebuh Kimberly here.

State Youth assistant secretary Loh Kit Mun said the plan was announced in April 2015 and was slated for completion by the end of this year.

"This is already the last month of 2016 and there is no progress at all, what is the plan anyway?" he asked in a press conference at the site of the pre-war buildings.

The project was announced by Chief Minister Lim Guan Eng then as part of efforts to protect intangible heritage through preserving buildings.

Currently empty, the six buildings are owned by the Penang Island City Council and were previously rented out to a perm parlour and a Chinese medicine shop among others.

Loh also asked what happened to plans to restore vacant godowns along Lebuh Victoria to turn them into a centre for traditional trade and the creative industry.

He said the Penang Development Corporation (PDC) had discussed the reuse of the buildings with heritage authorities for the RM9.7million project.

"What is going to happen?," he asked, pointing out that an open tender for the project was called in July this year.