Allianz Malaysia donates four-wheel drive pickup truck to Pertiwi

KUALA LUMPUR: Allianz Malaysia today donated a Nissan Navara four-wheel drive pickup truck to Pertubuhan Tindakan Wanita Islam (Pertiwi) to help the less fortunate.

A mock key handover ceremony was held which saw Allianz Malaysia Berhad chief executive officer Zakri Khir presenting a mock key to Pertiwi president Tan Sri Dr Rafiah Salim.

A total of 30 Allianz volunteers witnessed the ceremony.

Zakri said the truck would be used by Pertiwi Health Services' volunteer doctors to provide basic medical services to the homeless and the poor along with food distribution services.

"We are glad to be able to help the needy and we hope the truck will extend the reach of Pertiwi Health Services to more people in need," Zakri said after handing over the mock key to Pertiwi at Pertiwi Soup Kitchen, Lorong Medan Tuanku 2, here recently.

He said Pertiwi's first project with the truck would be helping the Orang Asli in Gua Musang, Kelantan.

Meanwhile, Rafiah strongly believes in working closely with the community for the benefit of society at large.

"Next year, Pertiwi turns 50, a mature NGO looking forward to doing a lot more for the marginalised groups, thanks to the support from Allianz and other corporate sponsors," she said.