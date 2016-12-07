Court to hear Teresa Kok's judicial review application on March 14, 2017

Posted on 7 December 2016 - 04:53pm Last updated on 7 December 2016 - 05:03pm

KUALA LUMPUR: The High Court has set March 14, next year, to hear a leave application from Seputeh MP Teresa Kok Suh Sim (pix) for a judicial review to strike out the hike on parking charges here.

Lawyer K. Muralidaran, representing Kok and Selangor and Federal Territory Consumers Association president Mohd Yusof Abdul Rahman, told this to reporters after the case management proceeding in chambers before judge Datuk Hanipah Farikullah.

Kok and Mohd Yusof filed the application on Oct 7, naming Federal Territories Minister Datuk Seri Tengku Adnan Tengku Mansor, Kuala Lumpur mayor Datuk Mhd Amin Nordin Abdul Aziz and Kuala Lumpur City Hall as first, second and third respondents.

They sought a declaration that the increase in parking charges was excessive, unreasonable, unduly high and a burden to the public.

They claimed the charges imposed and implemented by the respondents failed to take into account the poor state of the public transport system which was still inadequate in many areas, especially the suburbs.

Mhd Amin Nordin was represented by lawyer Datuk S.Satharuban, and Tengku Adnan and DBKL by senior federal counsel Mazifah Ayub. — Bernama