KKMM monitors service charges by telco companies

KUALA LUMPUR: The Communications and Multimedia Ministry (KKMM) will constantly monitor the service charges imposed by telecommunication companies to ensure that they are fair and reasonable.

The ministry said monitoring for the last few years showed that the charges for telecommunication services in the country were increasingly reduced.

"This is due to the strong competition among the country's telecommunication companies," it said in a written reply to a question from Senator Tan Sri S. Nallakaruppan in the Dewan Negara here today.

Elaborating, the ministry, through the Malaysian Communications and Multimedia Commission (MCMC) and the telecommunication service providers were always looking for the best method to provide satisfactory services to the people.

Currently, the charges for the services were unregulated and relied on the commercial planning by each provider.

Thus, it said the telecommunication companies were given the freedom to set the rates for mobile and broadband services to create healthy competition in giving quality services to suit the customers' needs and affordability.

The competition that existed among the service providers had been proven to reduce the market price and benefitted the consumers.

The statement said the variety in charges was due to government's measures to increase the competition, which would further reduce the charges and the services could be offered at an affordable rate. — Bernama