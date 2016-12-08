Look for alternatives to manage ban on workers from Myanmar: MEF

PETALING JAYA: Employing more women and older workers will help reduce the impact of the Myanmar government's ban of sending workers to Malaysia, said Malaysia Employers Federation executive director Datuk Shamsuddin Bardan (pix).

He admitted that the ban will have an impact to a certain extent on the supply and need for foreign workers.

However, he said employers should be able to manage the impact by looking at alternative sources for workers.

"They should look at the possibility of employing more women and older workers. Women's participation in the employment market stands at 54% and this can always be pushed to a higher level.

"Retirees can always be encouraged to return to work and those retiring can be asked to continue working. Yearly, about 200,000 employees retire in the private sector," Shamsuddin said.

The Myanmar government has suspended sending workers to Malaysia following a diplomatic strain between the two countries over the plight of Rohingyas in the Rakhine state in Myanmar.

The Myanmar Times reported that the Labour, Immigration and Population Ministry had released a statement announcing the suspension of workers to Malaysia.

This was confirmed by the Myanmar Overseas Employment Agencies Federation (MOEAF).

Its central executive committee member U Myat Thu reportedly said that Malaysian companies will face "difficulties" following the suspension.

The diplomatic ties between both countries have been strained over the past week when Malaysian government leaders openly criticised the treatment of the ethnic Rohingyas in Myanmar.

Shamsuddin said currently there are 147,000 legal Myanmar workers in the country and about 72% are in the manufacturing sector, 13% in construction, 11% in services and four percent in the plantation and agriculture sector.

He said locals should be encouraged to fill up these vacancies should the Myanmar workers be called back.

"Obviously there will be a need to rebrand some of the jobs to make them more attractive to local workers," he said.

Shamsuddin said the local workers should also have the skills certification raised to a higher standard to enable them to command higher pay.