RM20m allocation to revive abandoned private housing projects

KUALA LUMPUR: The government has allocated RM20 million to revive abandoned private sector housing projects next year.

Deputy Urban Wellbeing, Housing and Local Government Minister Datuk Halimah Mohamed Sadique (pix) said the ministry would work to resolve the issue of abandoned private sector projects.

On Tuesday, Halimah told the Dewan Negara that 134 abandoned private sector housing projects were recorded in Peninsular Malaysia from 2013 to last month.

"The ministry will find white knights to revive the low to medium cost housing projects and will provide financial aid to complete these abandoned projects.

"The ministry will also help smoothen out their development process such as the procurement of development orders.

"This is to protect the interest of house buyers and not the private developers," Halimah told reporters at the Parliament lobby today.

She however noted that next year's allocation to revive abandoned projects is lesser compared to the RM40 million allocated this year.

Halimah also urged all potential house buyers to do thorough checks on upcoming projects before committing to a purchase.

She said house buyers should check the list of blacklisted developers and names of the company board members, which is available on the ministry's website.

On Tuesday, Halimah told the Dewan Negara that blacklisted developers cannot apply for licence renewals or advertise their projects under the ministry.

She said those who developed homes without licences would be charged in court and could face a fine of not less than RM250,000 or not more than RM500,000, or be imprisoned for not more than five years, or both.