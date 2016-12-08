House break-in suspect dies in motorcycle accident while trying to flee

ISKANDAR PUTRI: A suspect who attempted to break into a home in Taman Nusantara died in a motorcycle accident after the house owner chased after him and his accomplice.

Iskandar Putri police chief Supt Noor Hashim Mohamad said in the 10am incident on Tuesday, the house owner spotted the duo climbing over the fence of his home in Taman Nusantara, Gelang Patah.

He said the man shouted at the suspects who attempted to flee on a motorbike and subsequently gave chase in his car.

Noor Hashim said during the chase, the motorcycle skidded and crashed on the divider at the junction of Jalan Nusanria 2, causing the suspect who was the pillion rider to fall off the vehicle.

He said the suspect who was identified as Mohammad Shah Fizzan Mohamd Hairani, 25, from Kampung Melayu, Gelang Patah, suffered head and body injuries and was sent to Hospital Sultan Ismail.

Speaking to reporters in a press conference today, he said the suspect succumbed to his injuries at about 6.50pm on the same day.

Noor Hashim said the motorcycle used by the suspects was reported stolen.

He said police also discovered a bag belonging to the suspects which contained equipment used for house-breaking.

Noor Hashim said the second suspect is still at large.