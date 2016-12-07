Don't jump to conclusions on photo of lorry driver with summons for inappropriate dressing: Police

KUALA LUMPUR: Police have urged netizens not to jump to any conclusions regarding a viral photo showing a lorry driver with a summons for dressing inappropriately.

This came after two pictures made their rounds on social messaging application Whatsapp where a lorry driver from Bandar Baru Sentul here was issued a summons for dressing inappropriately.

The summons was issued on Nov 22 at 11.15am at Jalan Kuching here and the offender was ordered to appear in Jalan Duta magistrate's court on Jan 21.

However, confusion was triggered among netizens after a picture of the lorry driver wearing torn jeans, apparently deemed indecent, was circulated together with the summons.

When contacted, City Traffic Investigation and Legal Affairs staff officer Deputy Supt Shafie Daud said issuing a summons to motorists for being dressed indecently is in the law but in this case police will have to verify whether the summons was actually issued because of the torn jeans.

"Yes we have a law on this matter especially in accordance with the Commercial Vehicles Licensing Board Act 1987.

"For instance, if you are driving a commercial vehicle like a lorry, wearing sandals and slippers is an offence but in this case, we are not sure whether the torn pants is actually linked with the summons issued," he told theSun.

He added police are checking the authenticity of the incident.

Checks by theSun also revealed that a person can be issued a compound for RM200 if he is found to be committing an offence of being indecently dressed while driving a commercial vehicle.