Star Wars storms in

THE newest instalment in the Star Wars saga is set to storm into cinemas next week, and fans have been waiting eagerly to lay their eyes on Rogue One: A Star Wars Story, a standalone film that will depict the legendary mission by a group of Rebellion misfits to steal the plans for the Empire’s deadly superweapon, the Death Star.

To celebrate Rogue One, Sunway Pyramid is showcasing a special display at the LG2 Blue Concourse, inviting visitors to ‘Go Rogue this Christmas’, and indulge in some fun ­activities and grab the ­latest Star Wars ­merchandise.

At the launch of the event last week, invited guests got a taste of the Star Wars universe, which kicked off with a special parade featuring cosplayers from the 501st Legion, the Star Wars Malaysia Fan Club and Force Arts Stunt Team (FAST), who looked resplendent in their costumes inspired by key franchise characters including Darth Vader, Boba Fett, Darth Maul and Luke Skywalker.

This was followed by a quick lightsaber duel ­demonstration by members of FAST, who impressed the crowd with their fighting skills and acrobatics.

Sunway Malls and Theme Parks CEO H.C. Chan said: “Everyone I know is very excited about the latest film and we are happy to be the official venue to host Star Wars in the mall.

“As part of Sunway City, we strive to give our shoppers and visitors a memorable time not only during this festive season, but the whole year round.”

The festive atmosphere was certainly apparent around the venue, largely thanks to a giant Christmas tree made up of LED rods that looked like laser beams, and Imperial TIE fighters and Rebel X-Wing ­fighters in place of Christmas baubles.

Another key highlight is a line-up of Rogue One Death Troopers, a new unit of the Imperial army, with their distinct black armour and menacing ­helmets.

Fans can take pictures with the display, and get up close and personal with this new group of Star Wars villains.

Also on display are some ­pewter figurines from Royal ­Selangor, depicting Star Wars characters like Darth Vader and Rogue One’s Chirrut Imwe.

You can also buy the perfect Star Wars Christmas gift for yourself or a loved one from the Toys R’ Us setup featuring the latest Rogue One merchandise including action figures, model kits, apparel and even some back-to-school items.

For those looking for a more ‘hands-on’ Star Wars experience, there are several interactive sections. You can try your skill at the Rogue One Nerf Blaster Battleground, and shoot at targets for a chance to win a prize.

Gaming fans also get the opportunity to play two mobile games, Star Wars: Commander and Star Wars: Galaxy of Heroes, for free, at a special gaming area.

For a simulated thrill, ­transport yourself into the ­cockpit of an X-Wing fighter and go on a 360° virtual reality space ­adventure, with the Rogue One Recon ­Mission simulator.

Experience going into ­hyperspeed, encounter Imperial forces, engage in a space battle, and even catch a glimpse of the Death Star!

Aside from the display at the Blue Concourse, there are ­giant Lego Star Wars figurines and intricate diorama displays at the mall’s Ground Floor area.

The Rogue One celebrations are taking place from now to Jan 2. For more, visit the Sunway Pyramid Facebook page (www.facebook.com/sunwaypyramid/).