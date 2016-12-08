PKA and KDSB signed 8 key agreements without consulting board members, court finds

PETALING JAYA: Eight key agreements were signed between the Port Klang Authority (PKA) and Kuala Dimensi Sdn Bhd (KDSB) but none were referred to its board, the Shah Alam High Court heard yesterday.

PKA lawyer Lim Chee Wee claimed its general manager OC Phang was responsible for these agreements but she failed to refer any of them to the Board members for their deliberation and approval, prior to their execution.

In his opening statement at the Shah Alam High Court in the suit filed against Phang for criminal breach of trust and breach of fiduciary duties, Lim said the PKFZ project was the government's strategic plan to transform Port Klang into a national load centre and regional transhipment hub.

A sale and purchase agreement was signed on Nov 12, 2002, to purchase a land from Kuala Dimensi Sdn Bhd (KDSB) on the condition that KDSB carries out the infrastructure works on the land.

Lim said the initial cost for the PKFZ project was RM1 billion but it had escalated to RM2.9 billion in 2003 and to RM4.63 billion in 2006.

He added that the cost further ballooned when PKA was forced to secure a 20-year soft loan of RM4.632 billion from the Finance Ministry to finance the project, with an additional interest cost of RM2.508 billion imposed on PKA.

He told the court this resulted in the total PKFZ project outlay of RM7.453 billion and these facts would be dealt with in detail by PKA's witnesses.

Lim said the main point of the case is who was responsible for causing PKA to incur RM7.453 billion in costs in the PKFZ project, instead of the initial cost of RM1 billion.

He said, the plaintiff would adduce material evidence to prove how Phang committed egregious breaches of duty and grossly mishandled these transactions at PKA's detriment.

He said ultimately, someone had to account for the RM7.453 billion in costs and that responsibility internally rests on none other than Phang.

Lim said Phang, who was the general manager from September 1997 to June 2008, was bound by the Statutory Bodies Act (Discipline and Surcharge) 2000 and the Financial Rules of PKA, as well as guidelines and circulars issued by the Treasury where, among others, she must act honestly, in good faith and exercise her powers for PKA's benefit and interest.