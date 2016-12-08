Lorry carrying crude oil overturns on NKVE

Posted on 7 December 2016 - 07:33pm Last updated on 8 December 2016 - 12:49pm

PETALING JAYA: A lorry carrying crude oil along the New Klang Valley Expressway (NKVE) overturned and spilled its contents on the road, causing a massive jam this evening.

According to a Selangor Fire and Rescue Department spokesman, the lorry overturned at KM5.1 from Shah Alam - Setia Alam and they were working with the NKVE to clear the spill.

The spokesman said no one, including the driver, was injured in the incident.