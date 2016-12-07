Harith Iskander inches away from becoming world's funniest person

KUALA LUMPUR: Malaysian stand-up comedian Harith Iskander is just inches away from becoming the world's funniest person after landing a spot in the final stage of the Laugh Factory Funniest Person in the World (LFFPITW) competition to be held this Friday in Helsinki, Finland.

Harith, 50, will be facing a stiff challenge from four others, Katerina Vrana (Greece), Mino Van Nassau (India), David Kilimnick (Israel) and Alex Calleja (Philippines).

Having topped the chart among the 20 semi-finalists last Sunday, Harith, who is also an actor and television host, is optimistic that he can give his utmost best in the final and thus win the coveted title.

"I am confident that I can do well in the final ... I got to know all the other comedians and they are great as well.

"We have become friends but on that evening, we will be competing for the main title, so I will have my 'game face' on," he told Bernama when contacted today.

The popular comedian, who hosts the 'Obviously Harith Iskander' talk show on Astro Awani, described his journey in the LFFPITW as an opportunity to show the whole world that Malaysia has a stand-up comedian who can compete and perform on the global stage.

Harith, who has been an active stand-up comedian for the past 26 years, said being able to share his comedy on stage has allowed his audiences to know a little bit about Malaysians and who we are.

Asked on who would be his main contender in the final, he regarded himself as the main challenger but what is more important is that, he just needs to be funny and entertaining, both online and at the venue.

"What the other comedians do on stage does not affect me ... I am just focused on preparing for my show, making sure I have the right stories and jokes that will appeal to an international audience.

"At the moment I cannot reveal my 'set' because I would not want to give the game away. Just be assured that I will do my best and bring my A-game!" he said when asked on what kind of performance he would do in the final competition.

The finale can be viewed live through streaming online at 2am Malaysian time this coming Friday (8pm, Thurs, Findland).

Harith has called on Malaysians to stay up to watch the show and vote for him. The link to the voting site will be announced later.

"When the rest of Malaysia wakes up on Friday morning they also can watch and continue to vote.

"Voting will go on for 24 hours until late that night and the results will be announced on Friday night Finland time (Saturday morning Malaysian time)," he said.

Organised by the legendary American comedy club, the Laugh Factory, the competition consists of three rounds, namely Round One, where 89 comedians from 56 countries around the world battled to earn the top 20 place in Round Two (semi-finals) before five comedians will be competing in Round Three (final).

According to the organiser's website, the champion will receive US$100,000 (RM400,000) and a stand-up comedy tour in the United States.

Another comedian from Malaysia, Dr Jason Leong, also took part in the competition but lady luck was not on his side as he was eliminated in Round One.

The final competition is accessible on the Laugh Factory Facebook and Laugh Factory YouTube page https://www.youtube.com/laughfactory. — Bernama