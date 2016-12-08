No Malaysian casualties in PIA aircraft crash

KUALA LUMPUR: No Malaysians casualties were reported in the Pakistan International Airlines (PIA) Flight PK-661 crash in northern Pakistan today, according to a Foreign Ministry spokesman.

She said the ministry would continue to monitor the situation.

"Currently, no Malaysians were reported to be involved in that incident," she said when contacted by Bernama tonight.

According to foreign media reports, a plane carrying about 40 people crashed on the slope of a mountain in northern Pakistan today.

PIA said the plane lost contact with the control tower en route to the capital, Islamabad, from Chitral in the northern region.

The airline said the plane crashed at 1642 hours local time (1142 GMT) in the Havelian area of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa province, about 125km (77 miles) north of Islamabad. — Bernama