M'sia gives Myanmar 16-0 hiding en route to semis

KUALA LUMPUR: Malaysia booked their berth in the semifinals of the 2016 Asean Deaf People Football Championship after giving Myanmar a 16-0 hiding in their last Group B match at Padang C, National Sports Complex here yesterday.

With the win, Malaysia topped the group with six points while Vietnam took second spot after mauling Myanmar 18-2 on Tuesday.

Razilawali Wahab was the big hero for Malaysia after he slammed in seven goals while Faza Firdaus Ghazali and Nasharuddin Razali earned braces respectively.

Mak Chee Weng, Naim Mat Leh, Aqif Syafiq Maathe, Rahmatuddin Huzaizi and Firdaus Sabudin also got their names on the scoresheet with a goal a piece.

In Group A, Thailand notched their third win, defeating Indonesia 7-2 while the latter joined them for the semis after recording two wins earlier.

In the semifinals tomorrow, Malaysia will take on Indonesia at Padang C MSN, while Thailand and Vietnam will square of at the (FAM) field.

This inaugural edition of the tournament was organised the Malaysian Society of the Deaf (MSDeaf) in collaboration with the National Sports Council and FAM.

Besides the semifinalists, the other teams in the competition were Laos and Cambodia. — Bernama