Gigi Hadid's top model moments of 2016

THE results are in, and Gigi Hadid has been officially crowned 'International Model' of the year at the 2016 Fashion Awards, retaining her place at the very top of the fashion food chain. How does she do it? We take a look at five moments she dominated the fashion game over the past 12 months.



Balmain Brunette

Having been somewhat typecast as a 'curvy' blonde (by supermodel standards at least), Gigi sent shockwaves rippling through the fashion world when she stepped out onto the Balmain Fall/Winter 2016 catwalk as a brunette for Paris Fashion Week. The drastic image overhaul turned out to be due to a couture wig, but the savvy move kept both her and Balmain's names in the headlines.

Anchors Away

Starring in Tommy Hilfiger's fragrance campaign The Girl in July, Gigi showed off her playful side, as well as offering a glimpse of the nautical theme that would run through her debut fashion collection, TommyxGigi, launched with the designer in September.

Disco Diva

Gigi popped up on all the major catwalks during the Spring/Summer 2017 ready-to-wear shows, but her defining fashion week moment came when she walked the runway for Fendi in Milan sporting a glittery metallic disco lip that became one of the main beauty trends of the season.

Fitness first

The star scored her first major fitness campaign in October, when she was signed up as the ambassador of the brand's #PerfectNever movement. She donned her boxing gloves for a quick promo video shoot, giving us a glimpse at the hard work that goes into maintaining that supermodel physique.

Booting Up

Gigi's love of a heeled bootie is well documented, so it was only a matter of time before she created her own. Stuart Weitzman released the 'Gigi' in three different colors – copper, silver and black – this fall, with sales proceeds donated to the education charity Pencils of Promise. — AFP Relaxnews