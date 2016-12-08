Shortlist of documentaries to advance in Oscars race revealed

A TOTAL of 15 documentaries have been shortlisted from 145 submissions to advance in the Oscars 2016 race.

The Academy of Motion Picture Arts and Sciences revealed the contenders for the 89th Academy Awards.

The Documentary Branch will select five nominees from among the 15 titles, which will be announced Tuesday, Jan 24, 2017.

The Oscars will be held Feb 26, 2017. — AFP Relaxnews

Here are the 15 documentaries that will advance in the voting process, listed in alphabetical order:

Cameraperson, Big Mouth Productions

Command and Control, American Experience Films/PBS .

The Eagle Huntress, Stacey Reiss Productions, Kissiki Films and 19340 Productions

Fire at Sea, Stemal Entertainment

Gleason, Dear Rivers Productions, Exhibit A and IMG Films

Hooligan Sparrow, Little Horse Crossing the River

I Am Not Your Negro, Velvet Film

The Ivory Game, Terra Mater Film Studios and Vulcan Productions

Life, Animated, Motto Pictures and A&E IndieFilms

O.J.: Made in America, Laylow Films and ESPN Films

13th, Forward Movement

Tower, Go-Valley

Weiner, Edgeline Films

The Witness, The Witnesses Film

Zero Days, Jigsaw Productions