Shortlist of documentaries to advance in Oscars race revealed
A TOTAL of 15 documentaries have been shortlisted from 145 submissions to advance in the Oscars 2016 race.
The Academy of Motion Picture Arts and Sciences revealed the contenders for the 89th Academy Awards.
The Documentary Branch will select five nominees from among the 15 titles, which will be announced Tuesday, Jan 24, 2017.
The Oscars will be held Feb 26, 2017. — AFP Relaxnews
Here are the 15 documentaries that will advance in the voting process, listed in alphabetical order:
Cameraperson, Big Mouth Productions
Command and Control, American Experience Films/PBS .
The Eagle Huntress, Stacey Reiss Productions, Kissiki Films and 19340 Productions
Fire at Sea, Stemal Entertainment
Gleason, Dear Rivers Productions, Exhibit A and IMG Films
Hooligan Sparrow, Little Horse Crossing the River
I Am Not Your Negro, Velvet Film
The Ivory Game, Terra Mater Film Studios and Vulcan Productions
Life, Animated, Motto Pictures and A&E IndieFilms
O.J.: Made in America, Laylow Films and ESPN Films
13th, Forward Movement
Tower, Go-Valley
Weiner, Edgeline Films
The Witness, The Witnesses Film
Zero Days, Jigsaw Productions