Tanjung Offshore, UK's Kilgour to explore metal treatment venture

PETALING JAYA: Oil and gas services provider Tanjung Offshore Bhd is planning to venture into the aerospace industry, via its unit T7 Aero Sdn Bhd, in partnership with Kilgour Metal Treatments Ltd.

T7 Aero signed a memorandum of understanding with the UK high-value manufacturing company to explore a metal treatment venture yesterday.

Tanjung Offshore’s shares closed 6% or two sen higher at 33 sen on the news, with 1.82 million units traded.

Kilgour, which is a subsidiary of Kilgour Aerospace Specialists Ltd, is a manufacturer of complex aerospace components and a metal treatment specialist with over 50 years of experience in the UK.

In a statement yesterday, Tanjung Offshore said the group and Kilgour will explore the building, operation and setup of a metal treatment plant in Malaysia as part of its diversification into high-value manufacturing.

Tanjung Offshore, which narrowed its losses for the nine-month period ended Sept 30, 2016, said the proposed metal treatment plant will carry out metal surface treatment, chemical processing, non-destructive testing activities and coating applications specialising in the aerospace industry.

“We’re excited to be venturing into the Malaysian aerospace industry with Kilgour. They bring 50 years of in-depth technical know-how from the global aerospace industry in manufacturing complex components and assemblies,” the group’s chairman, Datuk Dr Nik Norzul Thani, said.

“Hence, it’s a strong collaboration for us to set a firm footing into the industry and in working towards the global standards of aerospace requirements,” he added.

The group said this partnership aims to provide metal finishing treatment services for the export and domestic markets, adding it is also an avenue for the group to upscale its engineering services into the aerospace industry and for Kilgour to expand its footprint into Southeast Asia.

Kilgour Aerospace CEO Ray Kilgour said this synergistic partnership will provide an avenue for knowledge transfer to the local workforce and allows both parties to accelerate the development of this growing industry in Malaysia.

“We are optimistic about the future of the aerospace industry here in Malaysia. For us to develop and invest in this space, where we can bring our expertise it will contribute both to our business growth and the human capital development in Malaysia,” he added.