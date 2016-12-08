Bank Negara measures on ringgit working: Minister

PETALING JAYA: Minister in the Prime Minister’s Department Datuk Abdul Rahman Dahlan in calling for all quarters to work together to safeguard the economy said, Bank Negara Malaysia’s (BNM) measures, which have been decried by exporters, are pragmatic, flexible and working to boost the ringgit.

In making specific reference to the Malaysian Rubber Glove Manufacturer Association’s (Margma) call for an exemption from having to convert 75% of its export earnings to ringgit, he said BNM has already provided exporters to hold higher balances (with the central bank’s approval) to meet their obligations in foreign currency.

“Thus the request by Margma to reduce the conversion of foreign currency proceeds into ringgit from 75% to 50% is already addressed by BNM including the double conversion concern,” said Abdul Rahman in a statement yesterday.

He said BNM outlined a string of measures that will promote a deeper, more transparent and well-functioning onshore foreign exchange market and in turn this will enable investors to better manage against volatile currency movements.

“As custodian of our currency, BNM’s oversight ensures any calibration is reflective of the fundamentals of our economy. The measures have shown positive impact with the ringgit showing strength versus the US dollar in early trades,” said Abdul Rahman.