Chemical Company of Malaysia expands into oncology

PETALING JAYA: Chemical Company of Malaysia Bhd (CCM) is expanding into the oncology segment by retrofitting its current Cephalosporin plant into a High Active Potent Ingredients (HAPI) plant, the first of its kind in the country and region.

In a statement yesterday, the company said the HAPI plant will see CCM widen its product portfolio capabilities in offering generic oncology medicines to treat breast cancer, lung cancer, colorectal cancer, cervical cancer and blood cancer.

CCM has completed the technology transfer agreement and physical changes to the plant in Glenmarie, Shah Alam, are expected to begin in the first quarter 2017.

CCM group managing director Leonard Ariff Abdul Shatar said the expansion is in line with the company’s vision to strengthen its pharmaceutical division.

It is also looking to extend its reach beyond Malaysia, with plans to export its oncology products across Asia.

He added that the foray will help CCM expand the delivery of much-needed, cost-effective cancer medication to patients.

The company has also established a CCM Cancer Care Franchise Team, also known as ACE (Accessibility, Commitment and Excellence) to promote the awareness and use of generic medications and biosimilars as a cost-effective and efficient option for cancer patients at private and government hospitals.