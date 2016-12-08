TNB unit bags RM160m Petronas Gas maintenance job

PETALING JAYA: Tenaga Nasional Bhd’s unit TNB Repair and Maintenance Sdn Bhd (TNB Remaco) has clinched a RM160 million contract for the maintenance of gas turbine and related equipment of Petronas Gas Bhd’s facilities in Kerteh, Kemaman, Terengganu and Gebeng, Kuantan, Pahang.

In a statement yesterday, TNB said the six-year long-term service agreement contract, expiring 2022, will coincide with the completion of nine hot gas path inspections and nine major inspections for the GE MS6001B gas turbine.

TNB said the agreement includes maintenance of auxiliary, control and instrumentation systems, adding the scope will be for the supply of turbine spare parts, manpower supply during the inspections and refurbishment of the turbine components.

It said TNB Remaco is committed to maximising local content in the contract’s implementation by ensuring the refurbishment of the gas turbine components are performed at its repair centre in Klang, Selangor.

In ensuring support from General Electric (GE) as the original equipment manufacturer of the equipment, TNB Remaco also executed a separate multi-year maintenance programme with the consortium of GE Global Parts & Products GmbH and GE Power Systems (M) Sdn Bhd.

The programme involves the supply of spare parts, technical advisory and technical training throughout the period of the agreement, TNB said.