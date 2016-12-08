RHB expects flattish retail loan growth

KUALA LUMPUR: RHB Bank Bhd expects its retail loan growth for this year to come in flattish, from 6% in 2015, driven mainly by mortgages.

“We expect something similar (retail loan growth) for 2017, given the current prevailing market conditions,” RHB executive director of group retail banking U Chen Hock told a press conference after introducing its enhanced RHB Now Mobile Banking App designed exclusively for RHB Premier customers yesterday.

The enhancement is aimed at enriching RHB’s digital offerings for its Premier customers via its mobile banking experience.

The enhanced app presents additional features and financial solutions that include market updates, messaging features and lifestyle privileges.

As of October 2016, its RHB Now Mobile Banking App has seen more than 120,000 new downloads with more than 360,000 existing customers having upgraded to this app.

RHB hopes that it will achieve a 30% increase in its Premier customers by year-end, from 30,000 in July. It currently has 34,000 Premier customers.

“We aim to have all our Premier customers loaded with this app,” said U.

The enhancement is part of the group’s digital strategy, which aims to roll out simple, fast and seamless solutions, customise offerings to the needs of the different customer segments and to go beyond banking in fulfilling the lifestyle needs of customers.

The enhancements have been put in place to allow RHB Premier customers to conveniently access up-to-date market information and to facilitate engagement between RHB relationship managers and its Premier customers.