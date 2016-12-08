Ministry hopes to check malaria outbreak soon, but with people's support: Subra

MALACCA: Health Minister Datuk Seri Dr S. Subramaniam is optimistic that the malaria outbreak in Perak can be brought under control soon, provided there is preventive and control support from the people.

He said malaria, unlike dengue fever, could be treated with drugs.

"We are confident that we can control this epidemic, but it requires the cooperation of the people in a given area because malaria spreads in the same way as dengue, chikungunya and zika, through mosquitoes.

"Most importantly, the people need to follow the advice of health officials, including on the use of mosquito nets and getting to the nearest clinic when they fall ill," he said.

Dr Subramaniam spoke to reporters after launching the state-level Deepavali Open House at the Malacca International Trade Centre in Ayer Keroh here last night.

Malacca Yang Dipertua Negeri Tun Mohd Khalil Yaakob and Chief Minister Datuk Seri Idris Haron were among the guests.

Up to 93 cases of malaria were reported last month among the Orang Asli in a settlement in Gerik, with many of these villagers sent to the Gerik and Kuala Kangsar hospitals. There were reports of villagers reluctant to seek treatment.

On another matter, Dr Subramaniam said the small fire that broke out at the Serdang Hospital on Tuesday was believed to have been caused by a faulty fluorescent lamp on the first floor.

He said the ministry had held a meeting with the hospital management and instructed the engineering division to inspect all the lights in the hospital.

"We asked them to replace the old and malfunctioning bulbs with an LED lighting system which is less likely to catch fire," he said.

It was reported that the fire was put out by hospital staff before fire-fighters arrived. — Bernama