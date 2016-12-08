Bursa Malaysia opens higher

KUALA LUMPUR: Bursa Malaysia opened higher today in line with the upbeat overnight performance of Wall Street, dealers said.

At 9.18am, the benchmark FTSE Bursa Malaysia KLCI (FBM KLCI) was up 5.96 points to 1,638.43 from last Wednesday's close of 1,632.47.

The index opened 6.92 points higher at 1,639.39.

On the broader market, gainers led losers 181 to 77, while 151 counters remained unchanged, with 1,699 untraded and 24 others suspended.

Turnover stood at 83.09 million shares worth RM62.1 million.

Public Investment Bank Bhd said in a note that it expects the FBM KLCI to open higher today after Wall Street ended at record levels and Europe's benchmark equity index closed overnight at its highest in nearly 11 weeks.

"The optimism over the US economy that has swept through markets following the presidential election shows little sign of fizzling out just yet," it said.

Meanwhile, RHB Research in separate note advised traders to maintain short positions, below the 1,636-point level.

The FBM Emas Index rose 34.54 points to 11,429.37, the FBMT100 Index was up 39.05 points to 11,171.73, and the FBM Emas Syariah Index increased 32.77 points to 11,965.59.

The FBM 70 gained 39.62 points to 13,036.79 and the FBM Ace edged up 3.29 points to 4,706.97.

Sector-wise, the Plantation Index was 35.09 points better at 7,736.96 and the Industrial Index improved 7.75 points to 3,097.13, while the Finance Index increased 53.8 points to 14,333.5.

Of the heavyweights, Public Bank bagged six sen to RM19.70, Petronas Chemicals was up one sen to RM6.86, Sime Darby rose three sen to RM8.14 and IHH Healthcare improved four sen to RM6.44.

TNB eased two sen to RM13.96, while Maybank was flat at RM7.89.

Of the actives, KNM, Hibiscus Petroleum and RGB International earned half-a-sen each to 32.5 sen, 30.5 sen and 25 sen respectively, while AT Systematisation and Tiger Synergy were unchanged at three sen and four sen.

The physical price of gold as at 9.30am stood at RM161.91 per gramme, up 40 sen from RM161.51 at 5pm yesterday. — Bernama