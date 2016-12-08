Driver in shooting case released, remand order for bodyguard extended

GEORGE TOWN: The 32-year-old driver of Datuk Ong Teik Kwong will be released today while the remand order for his bodyguard was extended by another seven days pending investigations.

The driver's counsel, Jason Khor said court registrar Ahmad Tajuddin Zain did not allow for an extension of his client's remand order.

"The court rejected an application for extention as there was no evidence as to why my client should be held for another week," he said when met outside the court complex.

He said the driver will be taken to the Northeast district police headquarters where he will either be released on police bail or unconditionally.

Ong was shot dead by his bodyguard inside his car along Lebuhraya Tun Dr. Lim Chong Eu last Thursday while his driver escaped injuries.



MORE TO FOLLOW