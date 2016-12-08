Drugs worth RM15.5m seized in Bukit Aman's biggest ketamine bust

KUALA LUMPUR: Drugs worth RM15.5 million were seized in Bukit Aman's biggest ketamine drug bust.

Had it not been thwarted, these drugs could have reached an estimated 540,000 drug users nationwide.

Federal narcotics crime investigation department director Commissioner Datuk Seri Mokhtar Mohd Shariff said police seized 210kg of ketamine in two separate raids in the city and Selangor in a 24-hour operation.

"With the amount of Ketamine seized, we conclude that the drugs were for the local consumption and it was suppose to be marketed for the whole year.

"We estimate out of the 540,000 drug users, each would at least consume 0.03g of the ketamine per day," Mokhtar told reporters in a press conference at Bukit Aman police headquarters today.

He said, on Tuesday at about 9.30pm, the raiding party which made up of elite members of the federal police Special Tactics and Intelligence Narcotics Group (STING), arrested three locals, in their 30's in connection with the case.

